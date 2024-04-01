Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its Q4 2023 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 6.7 %

EVAX stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 185.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.