ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 235,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 470,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 396,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 328,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

XFIN opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

