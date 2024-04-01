Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

