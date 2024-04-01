Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading raised their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

FEMY opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -3.00. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Femasys by 6,394.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

