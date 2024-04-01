Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FEMY

Femasys Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.80%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.