Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 1.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

