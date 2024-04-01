Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Holdings Cut by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDHY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 64,761.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 316,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,732,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FDHY opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.