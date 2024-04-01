Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $53.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $53.10 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.