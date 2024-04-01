Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,283,000.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

