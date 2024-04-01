Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.19 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $194.50 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

