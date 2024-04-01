Fifth Third Bancorp Has $352.37 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,792 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $352,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.