Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.85 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

PPG stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.