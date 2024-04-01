Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

