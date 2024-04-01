Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

