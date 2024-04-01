Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.