Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.18. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $275.37 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

