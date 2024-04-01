Financial Survey: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Squarespace and Snail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 5 10 0 2.67 Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $38.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Snail has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than Squarespace.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $1.01 billion 4.92 -$7.08 million ($0.05) -728.80 Snail $74.44 million 0.49 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Squarespace and Snail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Snail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -0.70% -2.24% -0.85% Snail -17.23% -163.52% -12.63%

Volatility & Risk

Squarespace has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Squarespace beats Snail on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

