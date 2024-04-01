First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Apple by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,634 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

