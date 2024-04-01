First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.50

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
