Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 3,355 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

