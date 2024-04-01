Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 35 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $481.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.75. The company has a market cap of $385.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

