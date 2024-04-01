Five Oceans Advisors Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.