Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $62,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,427,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,114,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

