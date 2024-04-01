FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.89

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

