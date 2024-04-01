FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.89

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
