Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLXS shares. StockNews.com lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

