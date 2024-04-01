Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.