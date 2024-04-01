Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Price Performance
FLNT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.