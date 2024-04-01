FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. FNCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 172,396 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

