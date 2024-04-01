Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.70

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 63031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

