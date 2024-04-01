Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Furukawa Electric Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FUWAY stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.
About Furukawa Electric
