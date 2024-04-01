Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Shares of GANX opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

