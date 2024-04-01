General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.54.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

