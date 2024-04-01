Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 780 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $147.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a market cap of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $147.95.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

