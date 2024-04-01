Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6,862.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

