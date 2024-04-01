Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $288.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.10 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

