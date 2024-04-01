Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 4,566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

