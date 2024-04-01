Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 5,878 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $49.24 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

