Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 816 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

