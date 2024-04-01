Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 938 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

