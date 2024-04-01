Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

