Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.15% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

HYDB opened at $46.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

