Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
