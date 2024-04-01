Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $389,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.10% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 368,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.25 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

