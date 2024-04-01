Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $460,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $20,283,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,235,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

