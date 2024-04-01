Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $518,000 Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

