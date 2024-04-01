Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $561,000 Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

