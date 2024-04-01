Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $630,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $11,421,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

