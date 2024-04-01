Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $825,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
