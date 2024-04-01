Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 689.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

