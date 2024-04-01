Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $485.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.54 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

