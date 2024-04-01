Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 1,223 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

